Alfa Romeo unveil INCREDIBLE livery for the Italian Grand Prix

Luis Raya

Wednesday 30 August 2023 22:57

Just like last year, Alfa Romeo will sport a special livery for this weekend's Italian Grand Prix, celebrating the Alfa 33 Stradale.

The Italian team tends to feature special liveries periodically, as we saw at the recent Belgian Grand Prix, or at the 2022 Italian Grand Prix, where they displayed a design featuring the Italian tricolour flag.

For this year's Italian Grand Prix, Alfa Romeo not only wanted to pay homage once again to the country that hosts its home race, with the Italian flag on the engine cover and on the nose of the car, but will also pay tribute to the launch of the brand's latest car, the 33 Stradale.

On the Italian flag, you can read '33 Stradale' in golden letters, while the black base of the car provides a perfect contrast, making it a striking and elegant design.

Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu unveiled the special livery during an event on Wednesday evening at the Alfa Romeo Museum in Arese, near Milan. The 33 Stradale will be unveiled at Monza alongside the special C43 F1 car.

“As we approach our home race in Monza, it’s a pleasure to unveil this incredible livery, a true tribute not only to the 33 Stradale, but to Alfa Romeo as a whole and to the country it hails from, Italy,” said Alfa Romeo Team Representative Alessandro Alunni Bravi.

Alfa Romeo CEO Jean Philippe Imparato, on the other hand, said: “With the new 33 Stradale, we wanted to create something that lived up to our past, to serve the Alfa Romeo brand and to make the Alfisti fandom proud."

He added: “Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake’s tribute livery embodies the spirit, the passion and the vision we have put in the 33 Stradale: it is pure, classic sportiness, and it combines looks with performance. I cannot wait to see it on track this weekend.”

The C43 with an #ItalianGP twist. 🇮🇹



Say hello to our special Monza livery - a tribute to the release of the all-new #AlfaRomeo33Stradale and our home race!



Read more. ⬇️ — Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake (@alfaromeostake) August 30, 2023

Tough season for Alfa Romeo ahead of Audi's arrival

Alfa Romeo has only scored nine points so far this season and is second only to AlphaTauri in the constructor's championship. Far from the 55 points scored last season, the car lacks pace and Bottas and Zhou can barely fight for points.

Sauber's partnership with Alfa Romeo will end this season, transitioning to Audi in 2026. The Italian brand has expressed a desire to remain on the grid beyond 2023, although it does not have an agreement with any team at the moment.

A couple of weeks ago Bravi already assured that they are working day and night on Audi's new Formula 1 project together with Andreas Seidl, the new CEO of Sauber. The German brand expects to achieve great things in F1 and there is a lot of expectation for the project.

