Alonso issues CHEEKY plea to F1 fans after Dutch Grand Prix heroics

Luis Raya

Monday 28 August 2023 20:57

Fernando Alonso has sent a message to his fans, claiming that his impressive overtake on Alex Albon and George Russell during the first lap of the Dutch Grand Prix should be voted overtake of the month.

The Spanish driver started fifth at Zandvoort and quickly moved up to third with a fantastic overtake on the inside of the banked third corner past Albon and Russell. When asked how he managed it, Alonso mentioned that he had already rehearsed it during the free practice sessions.

"It was FP1 or FP2 it was wet and in one of the out-laps I let a few cars go on the normal racing line and I found a lot of grip on the inside casually, by just letting people go. So, I kept in my head, all the time, all the weekend, in case it was wet," he explained during the post-race press conference.

The Aston Martin driver said that there were already many raindrops on his visor at the start, so he knew that the first lap would be challenging.

"So, you have no idea of the grip that you will find in Turn 1 braking, or Turn 3," he continued. "So, I thought everyone will be a little bit cautious in Turn 3 with the grip level, and also just outside Turn 3 there is paint in the Aramco, so you have to be a little bit cautious there. So I thought about the inside line, it could work and yeah, we overtook those two cars."

READ MORE: Marko BLASTS 'lucky' Perez after Dutch Grand Prix performance

Alonso aims for his fourth overtake of the month

Alonso has won the overtake of the month award three times this season so far

"Definitely, that should be the overtake of the month, again. I hope," Alonso concluded, playfully teasing the fans.

The Spanish driver is not only having an impressive season, with seven podium finishes so far, but he's also delivering some of the best moments and on-track battles.

The 42-year-old driver has already won the overtake of the month award three times, in March, April, and June, with his overtakes on Hamilton in Bahrain and Canada, and on Sainz in Baku.

Magnussen and Perez are the other two drivers who have won the overtake of the month award, in May and July respectively, and now Alonso is aiming for his fourth award, establishing himself as the king of overtakes this season.

READ MORE: Alonso FEARED Verstappen fans during Dutch Grand Prix