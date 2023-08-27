Alonso FEARED Verstappen fans during Dutch Grand Prix

Sam Cook

Sunday 27 August 2023 20:42 - Updated: 21:16

Fernando Alonso has admitted that he was afraid to try and overtake on Max Verstappen at the end of the Dutch Grand Prix because of what might've happened to him.

Alonso looked to push Verstappen towards the end of the race once the grand prix restarted on lap 67 following a red flag, in damp conditions that suited the Spaniard.

He was able to stick within one second of the flying Dutchman for a couple of laps and looked like he might be tempted by a late move for the race win.

However, Verstappen ended up pulling away and claiming his ninth consecutive Formula 1 victory, equalling Sebastian Vettel and Alberto Ascari's record for the most consecutive race wins.

After the race, Alonso seemed content with his second place, and told Dutch racing driver Guido van der Garde in his post-race interview that he was scared to attempt an overtake on Verstappen.

“It was a very intense race," he said. "At the beginning with the wet conditions we were very very fast. We stopped maybe one lap too late, but the same as the leaders.

"The car was flying today, very competitive, very easy to drive. So, in these conditions you need a car that you can trust. I did trust the car a lot today. I did enjoy thanks to all the fans.

“It is one of those races that is difficult to concentrate, to stay focused for such a long period of time. As I said, I think this is a very special race track. With all the fans and the energy going on, you feel always very focused.

"[I am] happy for Max, congratulations to everyone. I did think about trying a move in the last restart, but then I thought maybe I cannot exit the circuit! So I stayed calm in second [place]."

Alonso thankful to Aston Martin

Alonso has enjoyed being back on the podium this season

There's no doubt that Alonso has been rejuvenated this season, this being his seventh podium in the first 13 races of the season as he has found himself as the main challenger to Red Bull's dominant displays.

It's a far cry away from where he was at Alpine last season, and in 2021, when he was challenging in the midfield.

Now 42-years-old, Alonso is grateful to his new team and will be hoping to win his first race since the 2013 Spanish Grand Prix before the season is over.

"The energy that we live here in Zandvoort is very unique," he added. "Two years ago, when this race came, I thought I will never experience maybe a Zandvoort podium because I was not in a position to think about that. Today is going to be very special to share the podium with Max and with Pierre [Gasly]now."

