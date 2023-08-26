Verstappen demands IMPROVEMENT to Red Bull problem

Dan Davis

Max Verstappen has admitted he is keen for Red Bull to improve their balance ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix after experiencing mixed performance in practice.

The world champion topped the timesheet in first practice at Zandvoort but was then made to settle for second, behind McLaren's Lando Norris, in FP2.

Missing out on first place by just 0.023s, Verstappen's fastest lap was marred by several snaps of oversteer, particularly around the steep bank of Turn Three.

And despite being largely happy with his efforts, the Dutchman, racing on home territory, is keen for the team to continue pushing for perfection.

Verstappen will be hopeful of clinching a ninth consecutive race win on home territory

Verstappen: 'We'll be back up front'

"It was an excellent day," Verstappen told the media, including GPFans.

"We tried some things on the car and FP2 was a little bit trickier [than FP1].

"In general, it was kind of hard to do a trouble-free lap because there were always cars, but it was fine. There are definitely things we want to improve, but even during the long runs we had fine speed.

"There were just a few corners where I wasn't very happy with the balance.

"It's about fixing that. The car otherwise has a lot of potential to have a good day. We need to start improving a few things and then we'll be back up front."

Regardless of any mechanical issues, Verstappen will be the firm favourite to clinch pole position as he targets a staggering ninth-consecutive race victory.

