Legendary British athlete receives VIP treatment from FIERCE Hamilton rival

Anthony Joshua has reserved high praise for Formula 1’s reigning champion Max Verstappen, taking time to appreciate his talents, despite a friendship with fellow Brit Lewis Hamilton.

A year on from a second crushing defeat by Oleksandr Usyk, where Hamilton reached out to the boxer to show his support, he has now been seen enjoying a tour of the Red Bull garage during Friday’s running for the Dutch Grand Prix.

While he has spent time with the Dutch supremo this weekend, The Sun believes that Joshua is still in Zandvoort to support Hamilton for the weekend.

Joshua: He doesn’t overthink anything

“I get the privilege as an athlete, of meeting so many unique people and I take so much from them,” Joshua told Sky Sports F1. “Whether they are doctors or whether they are people that are doing everyday jobs.”

“Everyone has got a story, and with Max, what I got from him is confidence and also relaxed in his ability. When you know, you just know. He doesn’t overthink anything.”

Max Verstappen is competing in his home race at the Dutch Grand Prix this weekend

Rumours continue to circulate about Anthony Joshua’s future, and whether he will fight Deontay Wilder, at the same time as Lewis Hamilton continues to delay the signature of a contract with Mercedes beyond 2023.

The Brit experienced a positive Friday in Zandvoort, an event he came so close to winning last year, but for an awkwardly timed safety car in the closing stages of the race.

While Joshua is able to appreciate both sides of the pitlane, he’s likely to be one of very few people at the track supporting both Verstappen and Hamilton come Sunday, as Mercedes bid to end Red Bull’s historic run of victories.

