F1 team reveal STRIKING livery to be used at Dutch Grand Prix

Michael Clarke

Thursday 24 August 2023 15:57

Alfa Romeo will display a distinct graffiti-inspired paint job on their F1 car at the Dutch Grand Prix this weekend.

Fans will be able to get a look at the 'Art Car' that has been designed by German-born graffiti artist BOOGIE.

With a street art influence, the car will be on show in the fan zone as Formula 1 returns this weekend at the Zandvoort circuit.

READ MORE: F1 Team Principals: Who are the men in charge in 2023?

“The Alfa Romeo F1 Team x BOOGIE Art Car project has been an incredible journey, which deserves a proper celebration.” said Sauber managing director and team representative Alessandro Alunni Bravi when the car was launched.

“This project has brought Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake closer to the fans in each phase of its development. It has been an exciting, ground-breaking journey the team has been proud to undertake.”

Get up close with the @alfaromeostake x Boogie livery. 📱



Together with @JigSpace, we’re bringing the Art Car to life where you are in the world! 🌍



Explore more below. #DutchGP — Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake (@alfaromeostake) August 23, 2023

Auctioned for charity

The new livery features a pattern of letters that include the team name, its main partners and the names of the team drivers.

The design will be displayed throughout the year before being auctioned to raise funds for the team's charity partner Save the Children.

The re-introduction of the Dutch Grand Prix has brought a splash of colour to the sport, with Max Verstappen fans filling the race weekend with orange flares, t-shirts and flags.

The Alfa Romeo drivers Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu will hope the street-art influenced car can inspire better results in the second-half of the season as the team currently sit ninth in the constructors’ championship.

READ MORE: F1 Driver Salaries: How much do Hamilton, Verstappen and co earn?