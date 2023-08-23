Ferrari confirm Sainz REPLACEMENT at Dutch Grand Prix

Tyler Foster

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has confirmed that reserve and test driver Robert Shwartzman will replace Carlos Sainz at the Dutch Grand Prix for the first free practice session.

As per new rules implemented for the 2022 season, Formula 1 teams are required to give two free practice sessions per season to a driver who has not competed in more than two grands prix.

This was done to increase reserve and academy drivers’ opportunities at gaining track time in F1 machinery. In most cases, teams refuse to allow this switchover early in the year, as practice sessions are considered more valuable when the drivers are still getting to grips with the car.

In Ferrari’s case, both of their mandatory rookie sessions are yet to be completed. However, Ferrari team principal Vasseur has announced (as per the Formula 1 website) that Shwartzman will be their driver for the first practice session at Zandvoort, followed again by another stint in Abu Dhabi.

Sainz steps aside

Carlos Sainz will not take part in the first free practice session at the upcoming Dutch Grand Prix

"Robert will do Zandvoort in Carlos' car and he will do another one – probably Abu Dhabi – in Charles' car," he said.

"I gave them [the drivers] the choice of where they wanted to do it, [because] I know that it's not an easy situation. Carlos was very direct," Vasseur added.

"It's not so easy to decide. For sure you can't do it in Singapore, Japan, Las Vegas.

"Then you have the sprint events at Qatar and Austin, then you have the races with the tyre allocation which are a bit different.

"It means that at the end of the day, you don't have so many options."

