Former team boss says Ferrari driver is READY to win a world championship

Former ART Grand Prix boss and Charles Leclerc's agent, Nicolas Todt, has said that he believes Leclerc is ready to win a world championship.

The Monegasque driver won three races in 2022, finishing second in the world championship but has had an indifferent 2023 with his car not looking likely to challenge for race wins anytime soon and languishing in fifth in the drivers' championship.

He is still, however, one of the most sought-after talents on the grid, with many expecting him to win a world championship some day.

Now Todt, who is also the son of Ferrari legend and ex-FIA president Jean Todt, has said that he believes his client to be capable of winning a world championship sooner rather than later.

“I knew that Charles was a great kart driver, but I didn't know that he had the potential to already become runner-up in Formula 1 and that he has everything it takes to be world champion there," he told the Track Limits podcast.

"At the beginning, we agreed to finance him another year in karting and if he did well, I gave him my word that I would help him as much as I can and he has never disappointed me, quite the opposite.”

Max Verstappen's biggest threat?

The challenge for all teams and drivers in 2024 will be to try and chase down Max Verstappen's Red Bull, with the Dutchman winning 10 of the 12 races so far this season.

Verstappen has looked unstoppable in 2023, winning 10 of the 12 races so far

But with Mercedes' struggles and McLaren's record of not producing a world championship-winning car since 2008, Charles Leclerc ma well be the next challenger to Verstappen.

Despite having lots of clients within motorsport, Todt says he prioritises Leclerc's development.

"Today, I spend more time with Charles, it is my priority , as a friend and client. I think he needs more attention than Jose Maria Lopez in the WEC with Toyota or James Calado who is also there with Ferrari. They all need our attention, but they are more independent, they know better how to deal with themselves. I am open to helping them whenever they see fit, although my priority is Formula 1."

