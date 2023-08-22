F1 News Today: Hamilton HITS OUT at rules as Alonso admits ILLEGAL start and Horner PILES pressure on Perez
F1 News Today: Hamilton HITS OUT at rules as Alonso admits ILLEGAL start and Horner PILES pressure on Perez
Lewis Hamilton has said that no Formula 1 team should have the opportunity to 'dominate' for years after he called for tighter competition at the top.
Alonso admits his ILLEGAL start to driving career
Fernando Alonso has revealed that he started his racing career at the age of just three, despite the legal age to get a racing license now being eight.
Horner puts pressure on Perez's F1 seat with RUTHLESS 'options' remark
Christian Horner has reminded Sergio Perez that Red Bull Racing always have options when it comes to filling one of their driver seats.
Dutch GP prioritises HAMILTON fans with new policy ahead of race
The Dutch Grand Prix organisers have taken a strong stance against any 'unacceptable' fan behaviour and the use of flares during Max Verstappen's home race, emphasising their commitment to creating a safe and welcoming atmosphere for all attendees.
Sky Sports F1 pundit NAME-DROPPED in Stormzy’s new song
Sky Sports F1 pundit Martin Brundle has been referenced in rapper Stormzy’s most recent single ‘Angel In The Marble’.
