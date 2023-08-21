Hamilton HITS OUT at F1 over Red Bull dominance

Anna Malyon

Lewis Hamilton has said that no Formula 1 team should have the opportunity to 'dominate' for years after he called for tighter competition at the top.

The British driver currently sits fourth in the drivers standings, while Mercedes are actively defending their second place position in the constructors’ championship.

However, with Red Bull’s clear dominance of the 2023 season, Hamilton believes that no competitor will be able to challenge them until regulations change in 2026.

“If we continue like this, maybe Ferrari will dominate in the next few years, or maybe McLaren will, or maybe Mercedes will get back in front, but I think this is not the best thing for the fans,” Hamilton told Channel 4. “We shouldn’t have the chance to dominate for a large number of years, the battle for the top should be closer.

“Unfortunately, however, Red Bull could seriously dominate even in the next three seasons.”

Red Bull Dominance

Red Bull have clinched victory in every race of the 2023 calendar, with Max Verstappen having the opportunity to match Sebastian Vettel’s record of nine consecutive wins at Zandvoort next weekend.

Mercedes had their own era of dominance, securing seven consecutive title doubles from 2014 to 2020. However, unlike Red Bull’s potential to secure victory in every race this season, Mercedes never achieved such a title.

The view that Verstappen will dominate until regulations change in 2026 is a common theme throughout the paddock.

Former Ferrari driver, Felipe Massa, also revealed how he also thought Verstappen was unstoppable.

“I think until 2026, when we will have the regulation change, Verstappen wins everything,” he said speaking to Spanish outlet Marca. “Verstappen is superior, Red Bull is superior, so until 2026 we can expect Verstappen to win all the titles.”

We are yet to see whether Red Bull’s superiority will continue in the second half of the F1 2023 season, however it is apparent that a substantial effort will be required to alter the current standings.

