Horner puts pressure on Perez's F1 seat with RUTHLESS 'options' remark

Christian Horner has reminded Sergio Perez that Red Bull Racing always have options when it comes to filling one of their driver seats.

As Formula 1 returns from the summer break, the team boss sought to play down rumours that the Mexican driver could lose his F1 seat as early as the start of next season.

“We have a contract,” Horner told Speedcafe of the situation with Perez.

“We’re happy with Checo and he will be our driver next year.”

The under-pressure driver signed a two-year contract extension with Red Bull after winning last year’s Monaco Grand Prix, which should see him race for them until the end of the 2024 season.

Perez has struggled to contain the dominance of his team-mate Max Verstappen this season as the Dutchman will start his home Grand Prix this weekend pursuing nine consecutive race victories, which would equal the record set by Sebastian Vettel in the 2013 season.

Going into the Dutch GP Horner applied the pressure on Perez to deliver results for the team.

“I think 2025, it’s just good always to have options,” he said. “I mean, Max is fixed till 2028. Checo’s contract runs until the end of next year."

“If he, if Checo delivers, we’ll keep going with Checo. If he doesn’t, for whatever reason, then it’s… but that won’t be just restricted to AlphaTauri drivers, because there’s an awful lot of drivers up and down the pit lane that would like to drive a Red Bull car.”

Age is no barrier

Replacements for Perez’s prized Red Bull seat could be circling as Horner is unwilling to let age play a factor in any of his future driver decisions.

“I don’t see age as a barrier,” he added when asked if Daniel Ricciardo would be considered too old in 2025.

“When I see what Fernando Alonso is doing, and Lewis Hamilton. It’s all about what’s up here [in the mind] that counts.”

