F1 chief URGES Wolff to let Schumacher prove himself at Mercedes

Jay Winter

Monday 21 August 2023 18:27

AlphaTauri CEO Peter Bayer has urged Mercedes boss Toto Wolff to let Mick Schumacher 'prove his speed' in the W14.

It's no secret that Schumacher was a candidate for the 2023 AlphaTauri seat, in fact, team principal Franz Tost revealed that the young German was his preferred candidate before being overruled by Helmut Marko and others at Red Bull.

Red Bull's sister team ended up signing former Mercedes reserve driver Nyck de Vries. Unfortunately for the Dutchman, he drastically underperformed and was dropped for Daniel Ricciardo who, after a series of tests in Red Bull's RB19, was assigned to fill in at AlphaTauri for the remainder of the 2023 season.

And speaking to motorsport-magazin.com, Bayer revealed that Schumacher deserves a similar chance to prove himself.

"I think that's exactly the challenge for Mick: How can he prove that he has the speed?" said Bayer.

READ MORE: Current F1 star blamed for 'destroying' Schumacher's career

"If Daniel [Ricciardo] hadn't set those times during the test in Silverstone, he wouldn't be in the car.

"If Toto Wolff doesn't eventually put Mick in the car like we put Daniel in the car, it will be difficult.”

The Schumacher name

Wolff said Schumacher 'settled in well' after taking part in a Pirelli tyre test in Barcelona back in June

With the weight of such a legendary name, the 24-year-old needs to demonstrate his own worth in order to get a full-time racing seat again.

Schumacher has previously proven his pace, something that F1 fans have witnessed over the years since his junior career.

Although his name had a part to play with why he got his F1 seat at Haas in the first place, with the right team principal guiding him, Schumi Jr may be able to make his own name in the sport and step out of his father's shadow.

READ MORE: German F1 legend urges Schumacher to leave Mercedes role after 'incompetent' team boss claim