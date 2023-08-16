High flying F1 team fear future as FIA consider rule change after COMPLAINTS and Red Bull staff's open letter - GPFans Recap

Dan Ripley

Wednesday 16 August 2023 00:27

Following the Canadian Grand Prix, Aston Martin hasn't returned to the podium and has been overtaken in pace by Mercedes, Ferrari, and McLaren, who surged from the back of the grid.

FIA keen for F1 rule change after Mercedes COMPLAINTS

Mohammed ben Sulayem has revealed that George Russell's concerns about heavy F1 cars have been noted, and the FIA are looking at making a rule change.

Red Bull F1 employees pen OPEN LETTER to Horner during summer break

Red Bull employees penned a cheeky postcard to team principal Christian Horner as they enjoyed some welcome downtime during the current F1 summer break.

Mercedes chief Wolff reveals 'TERMINATION' during 2021 Hamilton and Verstappen clash

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has revealed that he 'terminated' the headphones he was using during the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, after Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen collided on track.

Former F1 driver SAVAGES Permane and Szafnauer after Alpine sackings

Former Renault test driver Franck Montagny has criticised Otmar Szafnauer and Alan Permane after their sackings at Alpine, savaging them as 'useless'.

