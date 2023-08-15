FIA keen for F1 rule change after Mercedes COMPLAINTS

Sam Cook

Tuesday 15 August 2023 07:42

Mohammed ben Sulayem has revealed that George Russell's concerns about heavy F1 cars have been noted, and the FIA are looking at making a rule change.

Mercedes driver Russell said back in January that the increasing weight of F1 cars has led to accidents feeling like 'crashing a bus'.

Now, Mohammed ben Sulayem has addressed these concerns, and is in contact with the rest of the FIA to see what they can do about it.

"I drove in rallies myself. Give me everything, but please no heavy car!" Ben Sulayem told Motorsport Total. "That always bothered me. Lighter cars are better and I know what I'm talking about.

"If the weight is heavier, the suspension will be compromised, the brakes will not work as well, the tyres will wear out faster. And more weight is more dangerous in a crash."

"I've already spoken to my team at the FIA," he added. "We want lighter cars and we want a better sound. That's ultimately up to the FIA.

"If Stefano [Domenicali] wants that too, fine, then we agree on that point. But the FIA has to decide. We'll implement it. Not , because the FOM or a team wants it that way. It's because it's the right thing for the sport."

What did Russell say?

George Russell has voiced concerns about the weight of current F1 cars

The potential rule change comes off the back of George Russell's complaints earlier this year. In the past 15 years, Formula 1 cars have become 213 kilograms heavier, and are now around 900 kilograms at the start of a race.

"The weight is extraordinary. At the moment, the low-speed performance is not great... We keep making these cars safer and safer, but obviously the heavier you make them when you have an impact it’s like crashing with a bus compared to a Smart Car."

