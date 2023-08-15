How F1 teams can EXPLOIT summer break rules and work the WHOLE of August

Luis Raya

Formula 1 goes on holiday in August and, although everyone wants to introduce improvements, teams are not allowed to work on car development during the summer break.

F1 strives for the utmost in every aspect. Teams invest millions of pounds each year to be the fastest, and sometimes the differences in speed are found in minuscule details.

The season starts in March and ends in November, with the winter period being when teams develop their new cars, adopting or discarding ideas based on what they've learned from the previous season.

Throughout the season, teams introduce upgrades to their cars, which can propel them forward in the championship, as we've seen this season with McLaren, who have gone from being at the back of the grid to being the second-fastest team in a matter of races.

The summer break is filled with photos of drivers enjoying their vacations

Currently, Formula 1 is in its summer break, a period when drivers relax and share photos from their vacations. The race at Spa-Francorchamps on July 30 was the last before the break, with the next race being the Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort on August 27.

Teams are not allowed to work on their cars during the summer break

Even though the vacation period might seem like a great time for teams to work on their cars, Article 21.8 of the Sporting Regulations states that there must be a two-week period in August during which all activities must come to a halt.

"All Competitors must observe a shutdown period of fourteen (14) consecutive days during the months of July and/or August. If two consecutive Events during this period are separated by only seventeen days a shutdown period of thirteen consecutive days must be observed. In either case Competitors should notify the FIA of their intended shutdown period within 30 days of the start of the Championship."

During this period, teams are not allowed to work on the design, improvement, or production of their cars, not even planning through emails and meetings.

The only activities they can carry out include repairing a damaged car before the break with prior permission from the FIA, marketing projects, using old cars, and undertaking projects unrelated to F1.

