Former F1 champion reveals how RIVAL team could prove key to Ferrari revival

Anna Malyon

Monday 14 August 2023 12:57

Two-time Formula 1 world champion Mika Hakkinen has advised Ferrari to ‘support’ their drivers amidst their challenging start to the season.

Ferrari currently sit fourth in the constructors’ championship with Charles Leclerc securing a podium in the most previous grand prix in Belgium.

Nevertheless, Ferrari have faced criticism for falling short of expectations, grappling with inconsistency throughout their performances.

Hakkinen’s Advice

As Ferrari’s performances remain relatively unchanged from the beginning of the season, Hakkinen has sent a message to the Italian team on how to “deliver incredible results”.

“When your car is difficult to drive the possibility of making mistakes is higher,” Hakkinen said whilst to talking to Gazzetta dello Sport. “The two Ferrari drivers are always on the limit. Leclerc and Sainz are not rookie drivers who have to learn. But it is true that, having never won a world championship, they have more pressure on their shoulders.”

Mika Hakkinen has opened up on the improvements Ferrari must make

“But they are two great drivers who just need support. When those two have a car up to scratch they will achieve incredible results.”

Both Leclerc and Sainz’s contracts expire at the end of the 2024 season, leading speculation on their potential continuation or departure from Ferrari.

Leclerc has been linked with the likes of Mercedes and Aston Martin, whilst there are rumours Sainz will join Audi when they debut in Formula 1 in 2026.

However, Hakkinen holds an optimistic view that with substantial enhancements to their car, both drivers could mount a successful resurgence, mirroring the impressive comeback achieved by McLaren.

“After the first outing, the riders said they had small problems, but from my point of view they were really big problems, even more so because the Red Bull was flying,” he added.

“But recovering is possible: what McLaren did recently is a great example. In Woking no one pointed the finger at anyone, they worked hard. It’s the people that make the difference.”

Through genuine teamwork and relentless dedication, Hakkinen envisions Ferrari having the potential to have a truly competitive car on the F1 grid.

