Former F1 winner makes INCREDIBLE prediction over Verstappen dominance ending

Jenny Craig

Monday 14 August 2023 17:57

Felipe Massa believes that Max Verstappen and Red Bull’s dominating period could last until 2026 when the new regulations are to be introduced.

Their nearest rivals going into the summer break are Mercedes, who are a massive 256 points behind in the constructors’ standings.

The drivers’ championship also looks incredibly similar, with Verstappen a huge way away (125 points) from his team-mate, Sergio Perez.

READ MORE: Former F1 driver insists Red Bull's dominance ISN'T about their car

Despite a herculean effort from the majority of the teams this year, bringing upgrades doesn’t seem to be enough to dislodge Red Bull from the top, no matter how drastic and expensive they may be.

Since Red Bull have won every race so far in 2023, it’s easy to conclude that they have nailed the new regulations that were implemented last year.

Max Verstappen on course to three more titles

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez have been dominant for the Red Bull team in 2023, with the team unbeaten

In quotes via Marca, Massa said: “I think until 2026, when we’ll have a change in regulations, Verstappen will win it all. I think we’ll have equal regulations and Verstappen is superior, and Red Bull is superior. So until 2026 we can expect Verstappen to win all the titles."

He goes on to say that until a ‘big change’ such as the regulation changes, we shouldn’t expect to see anyone else take the title.

Although Perez also drives for Red Bull, Massa claims that no one is at the ‘same level of Verstappen’, which reflects team principal, Christian Horner’s admission that the championship is out of Perez’ reach.

"Then, logically, we have a big change, with everything new, new car, then we have to understand if Red Bull will be the same as today," he added. "Right now I don't see anyone at the same level as Verstappen."

READ MORE: Marko makes ASTONISHING claim about Verstappen dominance