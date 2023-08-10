Red Bull reveal SIMPLE home tool that is VITAL to RB19 domination

Nilanjana Chatterjee

Thursday 10 August 2023 07:57

Red Bull have revealed how a household gardening tool has helped make their RB19 an unbeatable car.

The team have put to use an incredible cooling device using little more than just a leaf blower. The gardening tool accomplishes the job of maintaining the temperature of the RB19. The leaf blowers are filled with dry ice and customised to blow air through the car's vents to cool it.

F1 cars do not have any cooling elements on their cars, relying on airflow through the sidepods to help provide cooling when they run at high speed.

This means that cooling the race car after it comes to the garage is very important. Otherwise, overheating can damage car components, which could be costly for the team.

READ MORE: F1 Race Engineers: The stars of team radio with Hamilton, Verstappen and co

How Red Bull's pit crew are helping dominate the constructors' championship

Red Bull have climbed back to the top of the standings having had to make way for Mercedes dominance in the constructors' championship between 2014 and 2021.

Apart from the driver, the mechanics play a vital role in readying the car to race. For 2023, Chief Mechanic Phil Turner designed and built the RB19 powerful enough to remain ahead of everyone on the track.

Red Bull Mechanics working on the RB19 which has dominated the 2023 season so far

“I’m making sure the cars are built to the correct specification, handed down by the engineering team. I’m making sure we use the right parts, and those parts are lifed to get through the whole race weekends, he said.

Explaining the assembly of parts to ready the car, Phil explained: "I’m making sure all of our spare assemblies are built and ready to go, and that all of the departments at the track are happy with where they’re at: basically, trying to bring everything together into the end product.”

Pit-lane mechanics of Red Bull are known for being the best for clocking records of the shortest pit-stops during races. The recent one is Sergio Perez's pit-stop for 1.9s during the Hungarian GP.

READ MORE: Ted Kravitz: The Notebook star who made Max Verstappen mad