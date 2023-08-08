F1 'set for HUGE rule change' that could CRIPPLE Red Bull

Joe Ellis

Formula 1 are reportedly set to make some big changes to qualifying in the near future in a move that would have serious consequences for Red Bull.

According to Auto Motor und Sport, there are plans in place for F1 to remove the use of DRS in qualifying.

The RB19, even in low-downforce mode as it was at Spa-Francorchamps, gains more time per lap than any other car when DRS is active, helping them find crucial hundredths on qualifying laps.

In the DRS zone down the Kemmel Straight, Red Bull gained more than 20 kilometres per hour (12.4 miles per hour) while Mercedes only gained 13kph (8mph).

Red Bull at risk

Red Bull's DRS has been a hot topic all season and the FIA reportedly want to make changes

With 12 wins from 12 races in 2023, Red Bull are threatening to sweep the season and no other team has come close to stopping them so far.

Mercedes were at least in sight at Barcelona, but the Silver Arrows haven't backed it up since. McLaren got close at Silverstone but there are still issues at Woking.

Ferrari and Aston Martin have not really been close at any stage and there is no team looking like making that final step to a level playing field with Red Bull.

And although the proposed changes could be seen as somewhat of a compliment to Adrian Newey, Christian Horner and the rest of the Red Bull garage - there will be no doubt that the team would rather keep things as they are.

Yet given Max Verstappen's brilliance in the RB19 so far this season, the rumoured changes might still not be enough to prevent the two-time world champion from continuing his dominance of the sport.

