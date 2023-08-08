F1 ace gutted to have 'LET HIMSELF DOWN' in 2023 season

Joe Ellis

Logan Sargeant is disappointed in himself after a pointless first half of his rookie F1 season.

The Williams driver is one of only three drivers who have not scored a point, the others being Nyck de Vries, who was sacked after 10 rounds, and Daniel Ricciardo who replaced the Dutchman at AlphaTauri.

Having been promoted from Formula 2 earlier than he anticipated, Sargeant has been using the start of the campaign to learn everything he can from his team-mate Alex Albon.

He has been doing exactly that but it hasn't been enough to finish in the top 10 with his best result 11th at the British GP.

"I wouldn't say I put a lot of pressure on myself," Sargeant said, as quoted by Motorsport-Total.

"I think it was a mental challenge to get so many things done and not have much time to recover. It's more of a mental drain than a big challenge.

"Obviously I have high expectations of myself. I want to drive well. I've let myself down a lot this year by not doing what I could have done and that's what matters. I expect that I bring out the best in myself."

