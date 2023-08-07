Piastri in SERIOUS TROUBLE after MotoGP Silverstone visit

Joe Ellis

Monday 7 August 2023 09:57

Oscar Piastri is in trouble with his mother after he visited the British round of the MotoGP World Championship on Saturday (5th August).

The 22-year-old took the opportunity to meet a number of riders and teams while F1 enjoys its summer break and even got to sit on Johann Zarco's Pramac Racing Ducati machine.

He posted the photo on his own Twitter account which is where his mother, Nicole Piastri, saw it and replied in a hilarious way.

"Oh no you don’t!!! Move away from the bike Oscar Jack Piastri. My heart can barely cope with cars," she said in reply to his post.

McLaren mania

It isn't just Piastri from McLaren who has attended Silverstone this weekend to see the very best of two-wheeled racing.

Lando Norris, a lifelong MotoGP fan, was at the track on Sunday supporting Fabio Quartararo and he even did a helmet swap with the 2021 world champion.

Aleix Espargaro won the MotoGP race with a last-lap pass on reigning champion and points leader Francesco Bagnaia after Alex Marquez won the sprint on Saturday.

Fermin Aldeguer won the Moto2 race immediately afterwards while Colombian rookie David Alonso went from last to first to take his maiden win in Moto3.

