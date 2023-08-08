F1 team aero expert admits ALL technical experts dislike FIA rules

Joe Ellis

Tuesday 8 August 2023 08:27

Haas technical director Simone Resta admits that he hates an FIA rule but knows it is necessary in F1.

The sliding scale of wind tunnel and CFD simulator time, favouring the teams nearer the back of the grid, has been in place for several years to try and close the grid up from top to bottom.

It could seem like it hasn't worked with Red Bull streets ahead of even Ferrari and Mercedes but Resta can see that the back-marker teams are much closer.

He doesn't like the limitations that are put on him as the technical director, which is a feeling echoed by all of the designers on the grid.

READ MORE: F1 CEO reveals when to expect controversial NEW TEAM decision

Resta: It's a plus

As technical director, Simone Resta oversees the entire car building process at Haas including any upgrades brought throughout the season

“I guess what we’re seeing in those last few years is that, despite the fact that there is still a certain gap between the fastest cars and the other cars, overall the gap is reducing,” Resta said to Speedcafe.

“The midfield is much more tight and this is getting closer. In terms of pure sport, it’s a plus. I don’t like them [technical rules] in particular, or all the technical people don’t like it too much.

“There are additional constraints, they make everyone’s life a bit more difficult, but in a way, between brackets – big brackets – they held the sport probably in achieving smaller differences between the cars.”

READ MORE: F1 Team Principals: Who are the men in charge in 2023?