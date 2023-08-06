F1 CEO reveals when to expect controversial NEW TEAM decision

Dan Davis

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has admitted a long-awaited decision over introducing new teams onto the grid may arrive next month.

Just weeks before a potential conclusion to the contentious subject, differences remain between F1 and the FIA, according to Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei.

Maffei was questioned on the issue during an investors call this week and admitted, just like Domenicali, that he was sceptical of welcoming more teams.

Indeed, most team principals are also said to be reluctant to see new constructors allowed into the sport, with Toto Wolff highlighting the lack of pit lane space.

But the FIA remain enthusiastic and are keen to explore the concept further.

Decision 'very, very soon'

"The FIA started the process, as is their possibility," Domenicali said. "We are waiting for the final conclusion.

"But as always in this discussion, we'll find agreement together, because as [Maffei] said the value of the teams and value of the business today is very strong.

"That decision, that information, will come very, very soon, I would say within the month of September."

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, the FIA president, opened up a formal application process for teams, such as Andretti Global, keen to join F1 to make their bid.

But the divide remains, with Maffei admitting: "I think there's little daylight between Stefano's and my view, which is we have ten great teams.

"We're excited about what they're doing. It's unclear what value an 11th team would add - and there is uncertainty among the other teams about an 11th team."

