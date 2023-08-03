Horner doesn't want Red Bull challenger as he RECOVERS from 2021 season

Joe Ellis

Thursday 3 August 2023 09:12

Christian Horner claims he still hasn't recovered from the incredible 2021 title fight as Red Bull dominate the 2023 campaign.

His drivers have won all 12 of the grand prix this season and utterly dominated 2022 as well, which was a stark comparison to 2021.

In that season, Max Verstappen had to fight tooth and nail to win the drivers' title against Lewis Hamilton in that epic championship showdown in Abu Dhabi.

It was an exhausting season for Horner and he says he hasn't fully got over the intensity and excitement that season brought, so he doesn't want a repeat any time soon.

READ MORE: Christian Horner: The Red Bull giant and ‘Drive to Survive’ star

Horner: You don't achieve such results by accident

The safety car set up a wild one-lap shootout for the world title at Yas Marina with Verstappen coming out on top

"Absolutely not. I'm still recovering from the 2021 season," Horner told the media including GPFans.

"Results like today are a combination of cooperation. It's about every person on the team, every floor of the factory.

"You don't achieve such results by accident. It's a great moment for our team, and we have to take our hats off to everyone working hard behind the scenes to achieve these kinds of achievements."

Verstappen currently leads the drivers' standings by 125 points and he would even be top of the constructors' if he was a team on his own.

READ MORE: Why Adrian Newey is the BEST and WORST thing to happen to F1