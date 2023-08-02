Williams sign former NFL chief in MAJOR coup for F1 rebuild

Joe Ellis

Wednesday 2 August 2023

Williams has moved to bring in former Washington Commanders NFL vice-president Christian Matthews in a major coup.

Matthews will head the F1 team's push for popularity and marketability in North America which is one of the fastest growing global markets for the sport.

His role at Williams as the vice president of partnership development, Americas will see him look to increase the commercial revenue gained from the Western continents.

This move is part of a wider rebuild at Williams which has seen Paul Asencio also join as a chief revenue officer.

Asencio: Incredibly exciting

Alex Albon has scored all of Williams' points in 2023 with the team seventh in the constructors' standings

"We're delighted to welcome Christian to Williams Racing at an incredibly exciting time for the team and the commercial landscape of Formula 1," Asencio said, as per Insider Media.

"His background, experience and skillset in the North American market fortifies our commercial and partnerships offering and we're happy to have him on the journey with us."

F1 currently has three races in just the United States with further rounds in Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

It is a huge market for the sport that is constantly on the up, especially in the States and Matthews has a huge wealth of knowledge to help Williams move in the right direction.

