F1 Belgian Grand Prix weather forecast

Dan Ripley

Wednesday 26 July 2023

It's the Belgian Grand Prix and one thing that is never certain at Spa is the weather - which is notorious not just for changing rapidly but also at different areas of the circuit at the same time.

However, there seems to be one thing we can expect at the famous circuit based in and around the Ardennes forest - and that is rain.

That's not unusual for a track that has a micro-climate of its own and it may add some spice to the weekend just a week after Max Verstappen blitzed the opposition to win the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Having dominated in devastating fashion last year, it might be the only way to stop him on his way to what could be an astonishing eighth consecutive victory.

As the weekend approaches, here is the full forecast on the latest sprint weekend.

Belgian Grand Prix weather forecast

Friday

Rain is forecast throughout Thursday meaning by the time the cars hit the track in practice at 1.30pm local time on Friday, putting down some rubber on the racing line will be a priority.

Even then, that may not happen, with rain also forecast throughout Friday and even thundery showers predicted for practice as well as qualifying later on in the evening at 5pm.

Temperatures will be unseasonably low too at just below 20 degrees Celsius, meaning any water on the track is unlikely to evaporate quickly if any dry spells emerge.

Saturday

Saturday is much the same as Friday, albeit with a small chance of sunny spells but rain is once again forecast to fall throughout the entire afternoon.

That includes the sprint shootout starting at midday, and also the sprint race at 4.30pm.

This is threatened by thundery showers once more yet the chances of rain do drop below 50 per cent. This being Spa though, that is likely to change very quickly throughout the week.

Sunday

The best of the weather - if you want to call it that - is set to feature on race day. Sunny intervals and rain showers are set to fall during the 3pm race but at this stage it is only expected to light - and certainly not race stopping like the infamous 2021 debacle that lasted two laps.

Given Spa's notorious micro-climate don't be surprised to find a situation where the top of the long Kemmel straight is soaked with rain, while on the otherside of the circuit the La Source hairpin is bone dry and under sunshine.

