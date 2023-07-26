Norris takes SAVAGE jab at Hamilton over hollow F1 complaints from Mercedes star

Jay Winter

McLaren driver Lando Norris has hit out at Lewis Hamilton for complaining about his Mercedes car, reminding the seven-time world champion that he has never had to race for 19th or 20th position.

Norris claimed his first-ever back-to-back podium in his F1 career at the Hungarian Grand Prix. After taking himself up to eighth place in the drivers' standings on 80 points, the young Brit couldn't resist taking a cheeky jab at his fellow countryman.

Reflecting on the weekend's results, Norris admitted that he was surprised by the fact that McLaren were fighting so far forward on the outskirts of Budapest.

"Genuinely I don't think we expected to be here this weekend, especially in P2," he said.

"Both Red Bulls are way quicker. So the expectation to be ahead of them is, like, basically a zero straight away."

'Hamilton has never done that'

Norris overtook Hamilton after just two corner at the Hungarian Grand Prix

The Brit also opened up on Mercedes' recent form and Hamilton's comments about the W14.

"Mercedes were on pole here last year, and their car has been pretty good," stated Norris.

"I know Lewis complains a lot about how amazing our car is and how bad theirs is, but they don't have a bad car. And they haven't all season.

"Yesterday, Lewis complained of how tough it was finishing outside first position. Try racing in 19th and 20th. He’s never done that in his life."

Norris will not only be looking forward to this weekend's grand prix in Spa due to the fact that he's half-Belgian, but also because his MCL60 is tipped to run well at the Circuit of Spa-Francorchamps.

