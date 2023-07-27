Perez admits delight after Red Bull SMASH unexpected record

Dan Davis

Thursday 27 July 2023 11:42

Sergio Perez has hailed Red Bull's 'fantastic' lightning pitstop during the Hungarian Grand Prix after the team smashed their own record for 2023.

The under-fire racer was able to relieve the pressure on his shoulders after securing a podium spot at the Hungaroring, having surged from ninth to third.

Straight from the off, Perez wasted little time in throwing his elbows out in an aggressive display that hauled him up the grid, beyond pole sitter Lewis Hamilton.

His recovery was aided by Red Bull's mechanics after they produced a remarkable pitstop lasting just 1.98 seconds to place him back on track.

For now, it remains a record for the season, with the previous fastest stop - 2.07 seconds - coming at the Spanish Grand Prix, again involving Perez.

READ MORE: Red Bull break ANOTHER 2023 record with unbelievable feat in Hungarian GP

Perez's rapid stop at the Hungaroring lasted just 1.9 seconds

Red Bull the pitlane kings

The rapid change of tyres allowed the Mexican to mount a charge on those in front of him, ultimately wrapping up a podium finish for the second time in three races.

Taking to Instagram to salute Red Bull's heroics, Perez wrote: "1.9 seconds. Fantastic work from the team!"

Red Bull are consistently among the very best in the pitlane every race, having racked up the fastest stop four times in 11 races prior to the action in Hungary.

They are not the only team to enjoy rapid pace when switching out rubber, however, with both Ferrari and McLaren also excelling in this area.

Currently, the former are second in the 'DHL Fastest Pitstop Award', with McLaren third. Mercedes, meanwhile, only occupy a lowly seventh.

READ MORE: Best F1 TV commentators and presenters: GPFans Broadcaster Power Rankings