Ricciardo reveals what kept him awake TOO LATE ahead of F1 comeback

Daniel Ricciardo was overall pleased with his qualifying at the Hungarian GP despite missing out on Q3.

The 'Honey Badger' was getting his first taste of the AlphaTauri having replaced Nyck de Vries in the Red Bull sister team and looked right at home from the get-go.

Whereas Yuki Tsunoda missed out in Q1, the Australian made it into the top 15 and eventually qualified 13th for his F1 return.

After the session, Ricciardo revealed that he had gone to sleep later than he perhaps should have after binging a Netflix documentary series.

Ricciardo: I was relaxed

Daniel Ricciardo will be very pleased with his first qualifying back in F1

"Look, the result is not everything but it was just so important for me coming back and feeling comfortable obviously as soon as possible," Ricciardo said to Sky Sports.

"It just felt fun again and that's what I was looking for coming here. It was pretty short notice, but I just felt like it was cool again.

"Getting in the car in qualifying, I was quite relaxed but knowing you are about to go and push the car to the limit on low fuel, simplifying everything felt really nice.

"I slept pretty good. I fell asleep actually pretty well. I’m watching Quarterback [Netflix’s NFL documentary] at the moment, it’s really good. I probably watched one episode too much. Like I probably should have gone to bed a little earlier!

"But I slept pretty good. I like that stuff, watching that. It kind of makes me feel ready to go."

