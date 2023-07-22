F1 Qualifying: Hungarian Grand Prix start time and TV channel

Dan Ripley

Saturday 22 July 2023 10:03

F1 Qualifying provides 60 minutes of incredible, breathless, jaw-dropping drama and today (Saturday July 22) it takes centre stage at the 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix in Budapest.

All 20 drivers will take to the track in the hope of producing a blistering lap to set themselves up for a strong race on Sunday.

Qualifying could prove an intriguing spectacle at the Hungaroring given Friday's running was heavily disrupted by rain and red flag incidents, with Charles Leclerc fastest overall for Ferrari.

However, the likes of Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton have yet to show their full pace this weekend and will once again likely to feature near the front..

Here is all you need to know heading into Saturday's Qualifying in Budapest.

F1 Qualifying, Hungarian Grand Prix - start time

Qualifying today (Saturday) lasts for 60 minutes and is split into three segments - Q1, Q2 and Q3. Here is the start time - wherever you are in the world:

Local time: 4pm Saturday

UK time (BST): 3pm Saturday

Central European Time (CET): 4pm Saturday

United States (Eastern Time): 10am Saturday

United States (Central Time): 9am Saturday

United States (Pacific Time): 7am Saturday

South Africa: 4pm Saturday

Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): Midnight Sunday

How to watch F1 Qualifying live on TV today

The following broadcasters have F1 rights to cover the action from Budapest, please check local listings:

UK: Sky Sports F1

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Australia: Fox Sports

Canada: RDS, TSN

France: Canal+

Germany: Sky Sport F1

Italy: Sky Sport F1

Spain: DAZN

Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra

Brazil: BandSports, Bandeirantes

Japan: DAZN

South Africa: SuperSport

Malaysia: beIN Sports

Singapore: beIN Sports

F1 TV Pro is also available in selected territories.

How does F1 Qualifying work?

So the 60-minute session is split into three segments - Q1, Q2 and Q3.

in Q1 the slowest 5 drivers are eliminated, leaving the fastest 15 to progress to Q2.

In Q2 the slowest 5 drivers are again eliminated, leaving the fastest 10 to progress to the shootout for pole position in Q3.

In Q3 the 10 drivers fill the top 10 grid positions with the order determined by their fastest lap.