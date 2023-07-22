F1 Qualifying: Hungarian Grand Prix start time and TV channel
F1 Qualifying provides 60 minutes of incredible, breathless, jaw-dropping drama and today (Saturday July 22) it takes centre stage at the 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix in Budapest.
All 20 drivers will take to the track in the hope of producing a blistering lap to set themselves up for a strong race on Sunday.
Qualifying could prove an intriguing spectacle at the Hungaroring given Friday's running was heavily disrupted by rain and red flag incidents, with Charles Leclerc fastest overall for Ferrari.
However, the likes of Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton have yet to show their full pace this weekend and will once again likely to feature near the front..
Here is all you need to know heading into Saturday's Qualifying in Budapest.
F1 Qualifying, Hungarian Grand Prix - start time
Qualifying today (Saturday) lasts for 60 minutes and is split into three segments - Q1, Q2 and Q3. Here is the start time - wherever you are in the world:
Local time: 4pm Saturday
UK time (BST): 3pm Saturday
Central European Time (CET): 4pm Saturday
United States (Eastern Time): 10am Saturday
United States (Central Time): 9am Saturday
United States (Pacific Time): 7am Saturday
South Africa: 4pm Saturday
Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): Midnight Sunday
How to watch F1 Qualifying live on TV today
The following broadcasters have F1 rights to cover the action from Budapest, please check local listings:
UK: Sky Sports F1
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Australia: Fox Sports
Canada: RDS, TSN
France: Canal+
Germany: Sky Sport F1
Italy: Sky Sport F1
Spain: DAZN
Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra
Brazil: BandSports, Bandeirantes
Japan: DAZN
South Africa: SuperSport
Malaysia: beIN Sports
Singapore: beIN Sports
F1 TV Pro is also available in selected territories.
How does F1 Qualifying work?
So the 60-minute session is split into three segments - Q1, Q2 and Q3.
