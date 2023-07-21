F1 Results Today: Hungarian Grand Prix Practice Times

Dan Ripley

Friday 21 July 2023 15:00

It took just over two minutes for the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend to come to life, with under pressure Red Bull driver Sergio Perez crashing just half-a-lap into free practice one.

The Mexican's crash put him out of the session, which after being red flagged was soon followed by rain showers hitting the track - halting any chances of dry running.

Carlos Sainz was also caught out by the conditions after spinning off the circuit up the hill on the exit of turn three, in a session where the track gradually got quicker as the rain eased up - and Mercedes' George Russell ended up on top.

READ MORE: Perez red flags Hungary practice as latest F1 disaster takes just HALF-A-LAP

Here are the timesheets from all the practice action at the Hungaroring.

Hungarian Grand Prix FP1 practice results - Friday July 21

1. George Russell (Mercedes): 1:38.795

2. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) +0.359

3. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin): +1.218

4. Lando Norris (McLaren): +1.482

5. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin): +1.892

6. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo): +2.237

7. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +2.347

8. Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo): +2.568

9. Logan Sargeant (Williams): +2.621

10. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas): +3.911

11. Kevin Magnussen (Haas): +4.111

12. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri): +6.780

13. Alex Albon (Williams): +8.608

14. Daniel Ricciardo (Aston Martin): NO TIME

15. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari): NO TIME

16. Sergio Perez (Red Bull): NO TIME

17. Esteban Ocon (Alpine): NO TIME

18. Pierre Gasly (Alpine): NO TIME

19. Max Verstappen (Red Bull): NO TIME

20. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): NO TIME

Is there Formula 1 today?

There are two practice sessions today as the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend gets under way.

FP1 started at 1.30pm local time (12.30pm UK, 1.30pm CET) with FP2 later in the day at 5pm local time (EST) - that's 4pm UK time, 5pm CET.

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Dutchman Max Verstappen of Red Bull is the defending two-time F1 world champion after taking the title in 2021 and 2022.

READ MORE: Best F1 TV commentators and presenters: GPFans Broadcaster Power Rankings