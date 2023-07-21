F1 Results Today: Hungarian Grand Prix Practice Times
It took just over two minutes for the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend to come to life, with under pressure Red Bull driver Sergio Perez crashing just half-a-lap into free practice one.
The Mexican's crash put him out of the session, which after being red flagged was soon followed by rain showers hitting the track - halting any chances of dry running.
Carlos Sainz was also caught out by the conditions after spinning off the circuit up the hill on the exit of turn three, in a session where the track gradually got quicker as the rain eased up - and Mercedes' George Russell ended up on top.
Here are the timesheets from all the practice action at the Hungaroring.
Hungarian Grand Prix FP1 practice results - Friday July 21
1. George Russell (Mercedes): 1:38.795
2. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) +0.359
3. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin): +1.218
4. Lando Norris (McLaren): +1.482
5. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin): +1.892
6. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo): +2.237
7. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +2.347
8. Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo): +2.568
9. Logan Sargeant (Williams): +2.621
10. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas): +3.911
11. Kevin Magnussen (Haas): +4.111
12. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri): +6.780
13. Alex Albon (Williams): +8.608
14. Daniel Ricciardo (Aston Martin): NO TIME
15. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari): NO TIME
16. Sergio Perez (Red Bull): NO TIME
17. Esteban Ocon (Alpine): NO TIME
18. Pierre Gasly (Alpine): NO TIME
19. Max Verstappen (Red Bull): NO TIME
20. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): NO TIME
Is there Formula 1 today?
There are two practice sessions today as the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend gets under way.
FP1 started at 1.30pm local time (12.30pm UK, 1.30pm CET) with FP2 later in the day at 5pm local time (EST) - that's 4pm UK time, 5pm CET.
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Dutchman Max Verstappen of Red Bull is the defending two-time F1 world champion after taking the title in 2021 and 2022.
