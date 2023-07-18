SHOCK new favourite for 2024 F1 seat undeterred after latest snub

Joe Ellis

Tuesday 18 July 2023 17:27

Liam Lawson is reportedly the outstanding favourite for a drive at AlphaTauri in 2024 despite being snubbed in favour of Daniel Ricciardo this season.

According to presenter Will Buxton, the Kiwi is likely to end up in the Red Bull sister team regardless of whether Ricciardo, 34, is successful for the remainder of 2023 or not.

The eight-time race winner was brought in to replace Nyck de Vries after the Dutchman was let go by AlphaTauri following a pointless 10 races.

Lawson was undeterred by Red Bull's decision to go with Ricciardo rather than him but he now appears in line for a 2024 F1 race seat.

The clear favourite

"Liam Lawson would appear clear favourite for the AlphaTauri seat alongside Tsunoda in 2024 regardless of what goes down with Ricciardo for the remainder of the year," Buxton wrote in his Formula 1 column.

"If Daniel moves to RBR next season, the AT seat is free for Lawson. If Ricciardo fails to impress, again, the seat would then also likely be free for Lawson."

Liam Lawson is AlphaTauri's reserve driver but was snubbed in favour of Daniel Ricciardo

Lawson: I understand their decision

"I've always wanted to complete the season here [in Super Formula]," Lawson told Motorsport.com. "My goal was to get a spot for next year."

"Joining mid-season would have been extremely difficult and, in AlphaTauri's position, they wanted someone experienced who has been in Formula 1 for a long time. So I understand their decision."

"But that's [in Super Formula] what I'm focused on. Any chance I have in Formula 1 depends on my performance here.

"So I have to finish the year in the best possible way and try to win the championship, which is what will give me the chance.

"I need to make sure I do everything I can to give myself the best opportunity. So if that doesn't happen, I can say there's nothing else I could have done.”

