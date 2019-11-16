fb

Vettel digs Verstappen over 'suspicious' Red Bull pace

News


Sebastian Vettel could not resist a dig at Max Verstappen after the Red Bull driver took pole position at the Brazilian GP, turning some of the Dutchman's recent claims about Ferrari back on him.

Coming into the Interlagos weekend, Vettel fielded several questions about Verstappen's suggestion that Ferrari have been "cheating" to gain their significant pace advantage since the summer break.

Ferrari's spec-three power unit has been estimated to give them an extra 0.8 seconds on straights compared to Mercedes and Red Bull, whose greater efficiency through the corners has helped level things out somewhat, although the Scuderia did take six straight pole positions between Belgium and Mexico.

Vettel said Verstappen's comments were unprofessional and immature and after he was Verstappen's closest challenger in a qualifying session dominated by the Dutchman, a wry smile spread on his face as he discussed the Red Bull's performance.

"We have to admit that we were beaten fair and square today," He said before starting to turn to Verstappen with a grin.

"It was a bit of a surprise to see... not to see them quick, but to see them that quick on the straights.

"[It was] a little bit suspicious!"

He added: "We've seen a lot of qualifying sessions when we were always a bit faster than everyone on the straights and losing a bit in the corners.

"But today we were as quick, or Max and Alex were as fast, on the straights.

"That's about it. I don't know why. We didn't do anything different."

