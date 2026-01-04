Is Max Verstappen getting a movie about his life?
F1 star Max Verstappen has spoken out about a potential film being made about his life as a racer.
Verstappen is one of the most successful racers of his generation, winning four world championships consecutively between 2021-2024.
He has already broken a plethora of F1 records at the age of just 28, including the most consecutive grand prix wins (8) which he achieved in 2023.
Yet the 28-year-old does not believe that a film should be made about his life or his career.
"I think one thing I would say is probably not make a movie," Verstappen said in a social media video when asked what he would call a film about his life. "It’s probably much better, much safer as well for everyone."
Verstappen's racing exploits
In 2025 while claiming eight grands prix victories and narrowly missing out on another F1 title, Verstappen also claimed a win on his GT3 debut, further highlighting his exceptional racing talents.
Verstappen is also keen to compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans race in the future too, and has said that he would love to have Fernando Alonso as a team-mate in that iconic race.
Now that surely would be worth a film!
