Mercedes make Schumacher vow as de Vries faces lawsuit - GPFans F1 Recap

F1 News

GPFans Staff

Toto Wolff has indicated Mercedes would be willing to let Mick Schumacher go should an appropriate opportunity arise. Read more...

De Vries sued by former investor who helped fund F1 career

Nyck de Vries has become embroiled in a legal dispute after his F1 debut with Williams last year. Read more...

Magnussen withdraws from Daytona after surgery

Kevin Magnussen has confirmed he will not race at the Rolex 24 at Daytona after undergoing hand surgery. Read more...

Horner reveals how Senna helped him fall in love with wristwatches

Christian Horner works in a sport where a thousandth-of-a-second can mean everything. Read more...

Has Germany fallen out of love with F1?

Germany has a long and storied history with F1 but why does the country appear not to be benefiting from the sport's latest boom in popularity? Read more...

