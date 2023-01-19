Mercedes make Schumacher vow as de Vries faces lawsuit - GPFans F1 Recap

GPFans Staff

Thursday 19 January 2023 22:30

Toto Wolff has indicated Mercedes would be willing to let Mick Schumacher go should an appropriate opportunity arise. Read more...

De Vries sued by former investor who helped fund F1 career

Nyck de Vries has become embroiled in a legal dispute after his F1 debut with Williams last year. Read more...

Magnussen withdraws from Daytona after surgery

Kevin Magnussen has confirmed he will not race at the Rolex 24 at Daytona after undergoing hand surgery. Read more...

Horner reveals how Senna helped him fall in love with wristwatches

Christian Horner works in a sport where a thousandth-of-a-second can mean everything. Read more...

Has Germany fallen out of love with F1?