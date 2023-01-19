Mercedes make Schumacher vow as de Vries faces lawsuit - GPFans F1 Recap
Toto Wolff has indicated Mercedes would be willing to let Mick Schumacher go should an appropriate opportunity arise.
De Vries sued by former investor who helped fund F1 career
Nyck de Vries has become embroiled in a legal dispute after his F1 debut with Williams last year.
Magnussen withdraws from Daytona after surgery
Kevin Magnussen has confirmed he will not race at the Rolex 24 at Daytona after undergoing hand surgery.
Horner reveals how Senna helped him fall in love with wristwatches
Christian Horner works in a sport where a thousandth-of-a-second can mean everything.
Has Germany fallen out of love with F1?
Germany has a long and storied history with F1 but why does the country appear not to be benefiting from the sport's latest boom in popularity?