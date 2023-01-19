Magnussen withdraws from Daytona after surgery

Sam Hall

Thursday 19 January 2023 15:05 - Updated: 15:08

Kevin Magnussen has confirmed he will not race at the Rolex 24 at Daytona after undergoing hand surgery.

The Dane had been set to race alongside his former F1 driver father, Jan Magnussen, in a MDK Motorsport’s Porsche 911 GT3.

This was, however, cast into doubt last week when the Haas driver revealed he required unplanned minor surgery to his left hand.

But despite confirming the surgery "went fine", Magnussen conceded his Daytona participation is over.

"I’ve been advised by the doctors not to drive the race next week," said the 30-year-old.

“The surgery went well, but I need to rest as much as possible to be fit for the fight before we begin preparing for the F1 season.

“It’s a shame. I’ve been looking forward to that fantastic race and to get a new chance to drive with my father and MDK Motorsports.”

Update: The hand surgery went fine, but I have been advised by the doctors not to drive at Daytona 😕 Wishing everyone at @mdkmotorsports a great weekend over there! https://t.co/HLQ5lreJiV — Kevin Magnussen (@KevinMagnussen) January 19, 2023

Speaking after Magnussen revealed his surgery requirement, a Haas spokesperson said: "Kevin Magnussen has kept MoneyGram Haas F1 Team fully briefed on his requirement for minor hand surgery.

"The team is looking forward to Kevin being at full strength for his pre-season testing commitments starting next month."