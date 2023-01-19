Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • FR
  • ES-MX
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB FR ES-MX
GPFans FanReach B.V. 2023 ©
Magnussen withdraws from Daytona after surgery

Magnussen withdraws from Daytona after surgery

F1 News

Magnussen withdraws from Daytona after surgery

Magnussen withdraws from Daytona after surgery

Kevin Magnussen has confirmed he will not race at the Rolex 24 at Daytona after undergoing hand surgery.

The Dane had been set to race alongside his former F1 driver father, Jan Magnussen, in a MDK Motorsport’s Porsche 911 GT3.

This was, however, cast into doubt last week when the Haas driver revealed he required unplanned minor surgery to his left hand.

But despite confirming the surgery "went fine", Magnussen conceded his Daytona participation is over.

"I’ve been advised by the doctors not to drive the race next week," said the 30-year-old.

“The surgery went well, but I need to rest as much as possible to be fit for the fight before we begin preparing for the F1 season.

“It’s a shame. I’ve been looking forward to that fantastic race and to get a new chance to drive with my father and MDK Motorsports.”

Speaking after Magnussen revealed his surgery requirement, a Haas spokesperson said: "Kevin Magnussen has kept MoneyGram Haas F1 Team fully briefed on his requirement for minor hand surgery.

"The team is looking forward to Kevin being at full strength for his pre-season testing commitments starting next month."

Related news

More news

Most read

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x