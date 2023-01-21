F1 future stars? - Formula 2 FULL grid

GPFans Staff

Saturday 21 January 2023 12:00

The new F1 season is just around the corner and with that comes the direct feeder series Formula 2.

The championship one rung down on the ladder from F1 has produced many of the talents currently competing at the top of the sport.

Through its various guises, Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc and George Russell have all achieved championship success, with new McLaren recruit Oscar Piastri also boasting this claim.

But who could be the next big star? Here is a full rundown of the 2023 Formula 2 grid!

2023 Formula 2 grid

MP Motorsport

1 - Dennis Hauger

2 - TBC

Carlin

3 - Enzo Fittipaldi

4 - Zane Maloney

ART Grand Prix

5 - Théo Pourchaire

6 - Victor Martins

Prema Racing

7 - Frederik Vesti

8 - Oliver Bearman

Hitech Grand Prix

9 - Jak Crawford

10 - Isack Hadjar

DAMS

11 - Ayumu Iwasa

12 - Arthur Leclerc

Virtuosi Racing

14 - Jack Doohan

15 - Amaury Cordeel

PHM Racing by Charouz

16 - Roy Nissany

17 - Brad Benavides

Trident

20 - Roman Staněk

21 - Clément Novalak

Van Amersfoort Racing

22 - Richard Verschoor

23 - Juan Manuel Correa

Campos Racing

24 - Kush Maini

25 - Ralph Boschung