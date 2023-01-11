Williams confirm F1 launch date

Sam Hall

Wednesday 11 January 2023

Williams is the sixth team to confirm plans to launch its 2023 campaign.

The Grove-based team has announced it will host a season launch event on Monday, February 6, at 14:00 GMT.

The event will showcase the livery for the new season, but will not lift the covers off the FW45 itself.

Williams finished last on the constructors' standings in 2022 and will be looking to rise up the order this term.

The team will run a revised driver pairing this year with Logan Sargeant replacing Nicholas Latifi as Alex Albon remains for a second campaign.

Williams is currently without a team principal or technical director after the winter departures of Jost Capito and FX Demaison.

AlphaTauri had previously been poised to become the first team to complete a launch event when revealing the livery of the AT04 on February 11 in New York.

Although the majority of teams often use at least one of their two permitted filming days to complete a shakedown of the new machinery, the first proper running will be completed when pre-season testing begins in Bahrain on February 23.

At the same venue just one week later, the season will begin in earnest with the Bahrain Grand Prix.