Williams reveal latest driver signing

Sam Hall

Monday 9 January 2023 14:45

Williams has announced 19-year-old F3 driver Franco Colapinto as the latest signing to its driver academy.

Colapinto will contest his second F3 season this term with MP Motorsport.

The Argentinian driver has been snapped up by Williams after impressing in his debut F3 campaign last year, claiming pole position on his debut in Bahrain and securing a first win in the Imola sprint race.

With two wins and five podiums to his name, Colapinto ended the season ninth in the drivers' standings.

“It’s a real honour to join Williams Racing Team as an academy driver," said Colapinto.

"They are one of the most successful teams in Formula 1 history and I am looking forward to following in the footsteps of my fellow countryman Carlos Reutemann.

"It’s an incredible opportunity for which I am forever grateful. Thanks to everyone at Williams for putting their trust in me."

Colapinto will be fielded both at the track and in the team's Grove factory, where he will assist with the development of this year's car through the use of a simulator.

Williams sporting director, Sven Smeets, added: “We’re delighted to welcome Franco to the Williams Racing Driver Academy.

"His career achievements since starting karting highlight Franco’s natural ability behind the wheel and what he’s capable of in the years to come.

"He had a standout rookie season in Formula 3 with several strong performances that led to podiums and wins. We look forward to working closely with Franco to support and nurture his development as a driver."