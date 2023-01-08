Alonso voted F1's best 'new' signing

Sam Hall

Sunday 8 January 2023 09:00

Fernando Alonso has been voted as the driver who will perform best at his new team in the coming F1 season after moving from Alpine to Aston Martin.

Six drivers will race for new teams this year, with three rookies - Nyck de Vries, Oscar Piastri and Logan Sargeant - on the grid.

The more experienced drivers changing teams are Fernando Alonso and Pierre Gasly, whilst Nico Hülkenberg returns after three years on the sidelines.

Only Mercedes, Red Bull, Ferrari and Alfa Romeo have retained the same driver line-up from 2022.

But which team got the best deal in the transfer market?

To find out, we asked GPFans readers 'Which driver will perform best at their new team in 2023?'.

Poll results

Fernando Alonso - 51 percent

Pierre Gasly - 17 percent

Nyck de Vries - 12 percent

Oscar Piastri - 11 percent

Nico Hulkenberg - six percent

Logan Sargeant - four percent

What you said

Offering a comprehensive assessment of how drivers will perform with their new teams in the coming season, GPFans reader PapaofGags said: "How long before Ocon drives into Gasly? ;-)

"Lance is in for a surprise.

"Nice to have an American on the grid, hoping Carlton Herta can join him.

"The Hulk's back, Haas will benefit from his experience no doubt.

"I'm very keen so see how quickly Oscar can match Lando, if at all.

"Nyck deserves his seat, winning F2 & FE, his time has finally come."