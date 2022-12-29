Red Bull wary of Mercedes threat as Ricciardo makes presence known - GPFans F1 Recap

GPFans Staff

Thursday 29 December 2022 22:30

Christian Horner is wary of a Mercedes rebound next year after the Silver Arrows missed out on title success for the first time since 2014. Read more...

Red Bull reiterate Ricciardo stance as Perez questions loom

Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko has reiterated Daniel Ricciardo's signing as its third driver for 2023 is not intended to put pressure on Sergio Perez. Read more...

Wolff compares Mercedes success to "eight Christmas evenings"

Toto Wolff has compared Mercedes' period of dominance in F1 to having "eight Christmas evenings in a row". Read more...

Steiner doubles down on Haas commitment

Guenther Steiner has insisted Haas Automotive is committed to the F1 programme. Read more...

McLaren back Piastri to overcome Alpine saga pressure

Former McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl has played down the prospect of Oscar Piastri being weighed down by the added pressure of his contract saga with Alpine. Read more...

Albon 'won't hold back' with Sargeant

Former Williams team principal and CEO Jost Capito has insisted Alex Albon will "not hold back" when supporting rookie Logan Sargeant. Read more...

Vacature: Online F1-redacteur (freelance, part- of fulltime)