Horner wary of Mercedes motivation in defeat

Sam Hall

Thursday 29 December 2022 05:30

Christian Horner is wary of a Mercedes rebound next year after the Silver Arrows missed out on title success for the first time since 2014.

Red Bull secured both the drivers' and the constructors' championship crowns in a single year for the first time since 2013.

This ended Mercedes' eight-year reign as constructors' champions, with Lewis Hamilton having lost his drivers' title to Max Verstappen in 2021.

Despite enduring a torrid start to the campaign, Mercedes improved steadily across the year with the team achieving its only race win in Brazil as George Russell and Hamilton dominated.

Asked in an interview with GPFans if the pain of failing to retain its long-held championship trophy could motivate Mercedes, Red Bull team principal Horner replied: "Absolutely.

"It is the first time they have not taken home a first-place championship bonus in eight years and that will hurt every single member of that team which will provide motivation."

While conceding the impetus Mercedes will have taken from its difficult year, Horner reflected that Red Bull's success would serve as equal motivation for his own team, adding "For our guys who have experienced that for the first time in eight years, it gives them that taste and once you have tasted it you don't want to let go."

Additional reporting by Ian Parkes