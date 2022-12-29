Steiner doubles down on Haas commitment

Ian Parkes

Guenther Steiner has insisted Haas Automotive is committed to the F1 programme.

The American-owned team made steps forward last season, securing eighth in the constructors' standings after rejoining the congested midfield.

Kevin Magnussen accentuated the positive momentum with a spectacular pole position in Brazil, the first for Haas since entering F1.

But with finances wearing thin in the past, there have been consistent rumours in circulation regarding the team's future, with suggestions owner Gene Haas could look to sell the team.

Haas, though, announced a primary new sponsorship deal with MoneyGram from the 2023 season onwards which will provide Haas with a platform to compete on a level playing field with its rivals.

“It’s all part of this year, we had to come up technically, performance-wise, but also commercially," Steiner told GPFans.

“We were given an opportunity, at the beginning of the year, when we lost one title sponsor. We ended up in a better place because we got a bigger sponsor, so that is an advantage.

“The biggest thing is it gives security for the future because it's a multi-year deal. We are in a good place, Haas Automation is committed for the future because it works for them, and Gene is committed.

“So on that side, you always have to watch your money, to know what you are doing but we are in a good place financially.

“We can now focus again more on performing, and hopefully, in doing that, the whole thing follows.

“We have had to bring everything up again a level. In that sense, this year we did a pretty decent job.

“We have found a few new sponsors, we’ve something to build on and our foundation is now very solid.”

