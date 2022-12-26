Hamilton juggling cries for help as bizzare F1 ranking revealed - GPFans F1 Recap

GPFans Staff

Monday 26 December 2022 22:30

Lewis Hamilton has made clear he can only offer so much of himself as he attempts to respond to the multiple cries for help he receives on a daily basis. Read more...

Hamilton and Verstappen beaten by Ocon in bizarre most handsome driver survey

Esteban Ocon has emerged ahead of Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen in an unusual beauty survey. Read more...

Verstappen delivers verdict on "most satisfying" F1 title success

Max Verstappen has delivered his verdict on which of his back-to-back F1 titles over the past two years has given him the most satisfaction. Read more...

F1 Twitter's best Ferrari memes of 2022

Despite finishing second in both the drivers' and constructors' championships this year, 2022 was a frustrating season for Ferrari fans. Read more...

Rosberg urges Vettel to 'leverage big following' despite F1 retirement