F1 Twitter's best Ferrari memes of 2022

Ronan Murphy

Monday 26 December 2022 13:30

Despite finishing second in both the drivers' and constructors' championships this year, 2022 was a frustrating season for Ferrari fans.

The Scuderia started the campaign with the best car as Charles Leclerc won two of the first three races, whilst Ferrari also enjoyed a one-two in the opening event in Bahrain.

The situation, however, took a turn for the worse and bizarre as the year went on, with team strategy questioned, whilst additional driver errors and unreliability derailed any chance Leclerc had of winning the title.

Ferrari fans were left frustrated, but the rest of F1 Twitter enjoyed their misery, pumping out meme after meme poking fun at its despair.

Here are the year's best Ferrari memes:

When will the pain stop 🥲 pic.twitter.com/rYTIGQogJB — Battery Voltas (@BatteryVoltas) June 12, 2022

My new favorite TV Show, next episode on sunday pic.twitter.com/yejw5dRD1z — F1 MEMES (@f1trolls_) August 29, 2022

Charles radio 😭 pic.twitter.com/JOVMJwbBz1 — F1 Reaction Pictures (@FormulaReaction) July 24, 2022