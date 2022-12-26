Rosberg urges Vettel to 'leverage big following' despite F1 retirement

Ewan Gale

Monday 26 December 2022 15:00

Nico Rosberg believes Sebastian Vettel’s next steps in life will be “hugely important” to society despite having retired from F1.

The four-time champion called time on his career at the end of last season after almost pushing Aston Martin to sixth in the constructors’ standings.

Vettel has taken a forward-facing stance on environmental and societal issues in recent years, leading the way alongside Lewis Hamilton and pushing F1 into ensuring set targets are met.

Speaking to Sky Sports’ 'Any Driven Monday', 2016 champion Rosberg said: “I am sure he will do something where he will contribute to society.

"It is hugely important because we in sport have such an opportunity, we have such a big following and we can be role models, set an example and go down paths and explore.”

Rosberg himself has become an environmental advocate, including his entry into Extreme E with RXR.

He added: “We definitely need to do that [set an example] as a sport, as drivers involved in sports or even with me, now, being retired.

“I still have a big following from back in the day and I do think it is our responsibility to leverage that as much as possible with things that really contribute to society.

"It has been really nice to see Lewis do that a lot. Of course, sometimes controversial but the way he is taking it is great.

'Vettel has done it, I have been on that path so I think it is going in the right direction."