Aston Martin facing 'children test' ahead of launch

Ian Parkes

Friday 23 December 2022 15:25

Aston Martin technical director Dan Fallows has revealed how he judges new F1 cars with a visual test for his children.

The former Red Bull engineer has also stated the AMR23, which will be launched on February 13, will carry "significant differences" to its predecessor.

The Silverstone-based team struggled in the early stages of the past campaign but rallied following the introduction of a radical upgrade package at the Spanish Grand Prix that helped secure seventh in the constructors' standings.

Aston Martin has undergone a rapid influx of staff over time as it prepares an assault on F1's top teams, with Fallows joining early this year after being lured from Red Bull.

The AMR23 will be the first Aston Martin to be developed under Fallows' watch.

Asked if a very different-looking machine could be expected, Fallows told select media including GPFans: "Yes, [but] there is a limit to what we can do with the current rules.

"I know that new cars always have to pass my test with my children. I put them in front of my children, and if they say they look different, then they look different.

"They always say, 'They all look the same, daddy.'

"But within the envelope of the rules that we have, then yes, there are significant differences on AMR23 than what we have [on AMR22]."

Additional reporting by Ewan Gale