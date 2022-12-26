F1’s best special livery of 2022

Sam Hall

Monday 26 December 2022 09:00

Special liveries have become more frequent in recent F1 seasons, with McLaren and Red Bull delivering particularly memorable and striking designs.

The past F1 campaign was no different as there were numerous livery changes over the season to satisfy sponsorship requirements, anniversaries or initiatives.

So GPFans is asking you, the fans, to decide which special livery was the best in 2022.

Take a look at all the images to refresh your memory and then answer in our poll below.

By the way, in case you're wondering why the livery in the main image is not in this poll, it is because Williams only unveiled it as a show design ahead of the United States Grand Prix. It was never used across the race weekend.

Alpine - Bahrain/Saudi Arabia

McLaren - Saudi Arabia

Ferrari - Monza

McLaren - Singapore/Japan

McLaren - Abu Dhabi