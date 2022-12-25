F1 reimagined - 2022 liveries on a motoring icon
F1 reimagined is back with GPFans looking at a fun idea as to what the 10 liveries of the past campaign look like when placed on regular road-going machinery.
The past two years have seen GPFans deputy editor Sam Hall adapt designs to fit both historic and modern classics.
But this time around a one-size fits all policy has been adopted, with the iconic 1965 Mini Cooper S used for every example.
Let us know your thoughts on the finished products in the comments at the bottom of the page!