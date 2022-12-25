F1 reimagined - 2022 liveries on a motoring icon

Sam Hall

Sunday 25 December 2022 11:00

F1 reimagined is back with GPFans looking at a fun idea as to what the 10 liveries of the past campaign look like when placed on regular road-going machinery.

The past two years have seen GPFans deputy editor Sam Hall adapt designs to fit both historic and modern classics.

But this time around a one-size fits all policy has been adopted, with the iconic 1965 Mini Cooper S used for every example.

Let us know your thoughts on the finished products in the comments at the bottom of the page!

Mercedes W13

Alfa Romeo 42

AlphaTauri AT03

Red Bull RB18

Aston Martin AMR22

Alpine A522

McLaren MCL36

Williams FW44