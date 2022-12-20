Red Bull make glaring Perez omission as FIA issue controversial ban - GPFans F1 Recap

Sam Hall

Tuesday 20 December 2022 22:30

Red Bull has released a video review of the season, with team principal Christian Horner joined by Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez - only a key point in the campaign has failed to make the cut.. Read more...

FIA issue ban in further clampdown after Hamilton and Vettel statements

The FIA has decided to ban those competing in sanctioned competitions from making political statements without prior written permission from the governing body. Read more...

Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? Verstappen enters 'GOAT' debate

F1 champion Max Verstappen has described it "impossible" to separate Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the debate over who is the greatest footballer of all time. Read more...

Alpine reach junior programme verdict after Piastri furore

Alpine has committed to continue its academy despite the pain caused by Oscar Piastri's switch to McLaren. Read more...

Red Bull make call on main 2023 F1 title threat

Red Bull motorsports advisor Helmut Marko has outlined Mercedes and "special" Lewis Hamilton as the biggest threat to the team ahead of the 2023 season. Read more...

Capito blames old regime for Williams failure